Eliud Kipchoge makes low key return to the country

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge made a low key return into the country Wednesday morning after a historic feat in Vienna, Austria.

Kipchoge’s silent return home is in contrast to his departure where he flew out of the country from Eldoret to Vienna last Monday on a private jet a chartered Gulfstream G280 owned by British Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Eliud Kipchoge became the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours, beating the mark by 20 seconds.

Kipchoge covered 42.2km in one hour 59 minutes 40 seconds in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Vienna last Saturday to become the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours, beating the mark by 20 seconds.

“Honoured to fly our CHAMPION @eliudkipchoge home from Amsterdam. The Pride is so proud of you! #ChampionOnBoard #NoHumanIsLimited,” said Kenya Airways on its twitter handle.

Eliud Kipchoge is the current holder of the official marathon World Record, a time of 2:01:39 set at the Berlin Marathon last year.

The International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) on Monday announced Kipchoge and his fellow countryman Timothy Cheruiyot among 11 nominees for the male athlete of the year.

The awards are set for the 23rd of the same month in Monaco.