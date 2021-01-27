Track Sessions are key to an athletic professional, says Eliud Kipchoge

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has backed the engagement of track sessions by sportsmen in a bid improve their performance.

“Track sessions are really crucial. First is that it helps us to make our body maintain the high pace. And secondly, it actually opens the whole body to feel how hard training is” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

According to Sweat Elite, which highlights the training methods of World’s best Athletes, the 36-year-old Kipchoge knows that consistency in training is very significant with his interval track sessions being overly interesting; in fact, they are usually quite mind numbing and repetitive.

Kipchoge cycles 8 different track sessions and regularly repeats the same session twice in a month, depending on the time of year.

“The law of consistency says you should get motivated. Motivation makes you move. Motivation makes you to go forward. When you bring motivation and discipline (together), then you can be consistent. When you combine it all together, they say if you want to grow, consistency is the key. I’m confident in saying that consistency is key if you want to grow in a new profession. Be it sport. Be it law. Be it all sorts of professions. If you are not consistent, you cannot go anywhere. Consistency makes you to grow.” he was quoted.

Kipchoge who is expected to headline Kenya’s Marathon men team in Tokyo Olympics has intensified his training ahead of this year’s Summer games which were postponed from August last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Others are Amos Kipruto, who won bronze at the 2019 world championships and Lawrence Cherono, who has won the Boston and Chicago marathons.

Kipchoge is currently the marathon world record holder, setting a time of 2:01:39 at the Berlin Marathon in September 2018.

In 2019, he became the first man in the world to run a sub-2 marathon, with an unofficial time of 1:59:40.

He won the marathon in the 2016 Rio Olympics, crossing the line in 2:08:44 and he will be looking to better that result during the upcoming sports extravaganza in Japan.

Kenya took 89 athletes in seven sports to the Rio 2016 Games, winning their best medal haul to date with six gold, six silver and one bronze medal.

This year National Olympic Committee of Kenya has revealed its plans to send a record 100 athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with programmes already in place to set up enough training camps to help with preparations for the Games.

