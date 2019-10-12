Eliud Kipchoge the legend

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has made it in his second attempt to became the first human being to run a marathon race under 2 hours after clocking 1hr 59 minutes and 40 seconds at the ‘Ineos 1.59 challenge’ in Vienna, Austria.

Kipchoge who is also Olympic Champion clocked 2 hours and 25 seconds at his first attempt at the Monza racetrack in Italy two years ago.

But who is Eliud Kipchoge?

Kipchoge won his first individual world championship title in 2003 after winning the junior race at the IAAF, World Cross Country Championships and setting a world junior record over 5000 meters on the track.

At the age of 18, he became the senior 5000 meters world champion at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics, then won a bronze medal in the 2004 Olympic games and at the 2006 IAAF World Indoor Championships.

Kipchoge took silver medal at the 2007 World Championships, 2008 Summer Olympics and 2010 Commonwealth Games. On his marathon debut, he won the 2013 Hamburg Marathon in a course record time.

His first victory at a World Marathon Major came at the Chicago Marathon in 2014, and he went on to become series champion for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

He has won the London Marathon a record 4 times.

Kipchoge was assisted in his attempt, by a team of 41 pacemakers, made up of some of the finest long-distance runners from across the world, including Kenyan Legend Bernard Lagat, who won 2007 World Championships 1500M and 5000M gold and 2004 Olympics 1500M silver.

The team not only set the pace for Kipchoge, but also flanked him to help shield him from the wind, rotating twice on every lap as they could not keep up with the greatest marathoner of all time.

Incredibly, Kipchoge was even able to wave to the crowds as he sprinted towards the finish line, where his wife Grace and three children cheerfully greeted him.

After Saturday’s historic endeavour, the Four-time London Marathon champion is set to return to the English Capital in April next year, before heading to Tokyo to defend his Olympic title later in August.