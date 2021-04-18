Eliud Kipchoge wins Mission Marathon in Holland

World men’s marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge put in a dominant performance to win the Mission Marathon in Enschede,Holland.

Kipchoge finished the 42km race run at the Twente Airport in 2:04:29 to underline his intentions of defending the Olympics title in Japan in July.

‘’Mission marathon is mission accomplished, the conditions were good a bit windy but I have no complains we all run in the same conditions and the race was perfect, Eliud spoke after the marathon.

‘’ The marathon was the real test towards Tokyo and is a good marathon to happen before the Olympics ,am going back to Kenya and see how my training will become’’, he added.

Kenya’s Jonathan Korir clocked 2:06.40 to finish second while Eritrea’s Goitom Kifle finished third 2:08.27.

The marathon was an elite-only affair with around 70 invited athletes trying to achieve Olympic qualification times and complete their preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, three months away.

All the men’s top 15 finishers achieved the Olympic qualification mark

The race was originally due to take place in Hamburg on 11 April on a closed loop circuit, but it was announced at the end of March that local Covid-19 restrictions would prevent it being staged in the German city.