Eliud Kipchoge wins Mission Marathon in Holland

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Eliud Kipchoge won the Mission Marathon in 2:04.29 run at Twente Airport,Enshwede,Holland.

 

World men’s marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge put in a dominant performance to win the Mission Marathon in Enschede,Holland.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Kipchoge finished the 42km race run at the Twente Airport in 2:04:29 to underline his intentions of defending the  Olympics title in Japan in July.

‘’Mission marathon is mission accomplished, the conditions were good a bit windy but I have no complains we all run in the same conditions and the race was perfect, Eliud spoke after the marathon.

Also Read  Wazito Fc slapped with three window transfer ban by FIFA

‘’ The marathon was the real test towards Tokyo and is a good marathon to happen before the Olympics ,am going back to Kenya and see how my training will become’’, he added.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Kenya’s Jonathan Korir clocked 2:06.40 to finish second while Eritrea’s Goitom Kifle finished third 2:08.27.

Also Read  Plans afoot for resumption of Governor’s Soccer Tourney

The marathon was an elite-only affair with around 70 invited athletes trying to achieve Olympic qualification times and complete their preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, three months away.

Also Read  Mission Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge to lead Kenya’s charge in Holland

All the men’s top 15 finishers achieved the Olympic qualification mark

The race was originally due to take place in Hamburg on 11 April on a closed loop circuit, but it was announced at the end of March that local Covid-19 restrictions would prevent it being staged in the German city.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR