Eliud Magut and Cynthia Limo crowned champions of the Nairobi City Marathon

Eliud Magut and Cynthia Limo are the winners of the 3rd edition of the Nairobi City marathon held on Sunday.

Magut clocked 2:09:47 hours to bag the top prize of Ksh 3.5 million, being his first marathon win, followed by Josphat Kipkoech and Emmanuel Sikuku in 2nd and 3rd positions in 2:10:01 and 2:10:10, respectively.

“I’m going to sit down with financial experts to help me invest this money,I have had so many challenges in athletics in 2024, so this win is like my redemption, I’m now fired to go for better contests abroad.”said elated Magut

Cynthia Limo emerged victorious in the women’s marathon, posting 2:28:02 ahead of Lillian Chebii, who came 2nd in 2:28:29, while Peris Jerono completed the podium places in 2:30:44.

“I have a grand project at home in Iten, so I’m going to complete building the house. I want to give my family a comfortable roof over their heads,” Limo said .

The mother of three now has her sights sets on the 2024 Honolulu Marathon in the USA whose trophy she is targeting to have under her belt.

The marathon winners will pocket Ksh 3.5 million shillings each, while 2nd placed athletes will take home Ksh 2.2 million and 1.5 million for 3rd finishers.

A total of 752 athletes competed in the men’s marathon and 240 in the women’s race.