Eliud Owalo foundation organizes free medical camp in Rarieda 

Residents of Rarieda are set to receive an early Christmas gift in the form of a free medical camp organized and generously sponsored by the Eliud Owalo Foundation.

The inaugural camp, a testament to the Foundation’s commitment to community health, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 23, 2023, at the Lwak School and Mission Centre.

Eliud Owalo, the Foundation’s Patron and Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy, spoke passionately about the critical importance of addressing basic preventive medical care.

“Neglecting basic preventive medical care can have dire consequences for our communities. In some instances, it leads to severe ailments and, tragically, loss of lives. At the Foundation, our approach is two-fold: Firstly, to bring quality healthcare services directly to the doorsteps of those in need. Secondly, to champion healthcare awareness and cultivate modern healthcare-seeking behaviours among the underprivileged and vulnerable.”

The medical camp will offer a range of services, including medical screening, physician specialist consultations, and treatment for conditions such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Kidney Diseases, and Heart Diseases. Obstetrics and Gynaecology Services, including Cervical Cancer Screening, will also be available.

Esteemed doctors, who include, Dr. Joseph Aluoch; Dr. Khama Rogo; Dr. Ouma Oluga; Dr Patrick Amoth; Dr Kelly Oluoch; Dr. Hezron Omollo, and Dr. Julius Okel are expected to lend their expertise to the event.

The event, hosted by Lwak Mission Hospital, will see participation from other prominent healthcare institutions such as St Jairus, Equity Afia, Kisumu Heart Centre, KMET, KMPDU and Sagam Hospital.

The Eliud Owalo Foundation extends its gratitude to sponsors NHIF, Equity Foundation and the National Aids Control Council for their invaluable support. Residents attending the camp can look forward to receiving medical education and engaging in health promotion activities.

Furthermore, the Eliud Owalo Foundation expresses its appreciation to Charlene Ruto for providing dignity kits to enhance the well-being of the community.

The Eliud Owalo Foundation is proud to be a catalyst for positive change in community health and looks forward to making a meaningful impact on the lives of the residents of Rarieda.