Eliud Owalo Foundation settles fees for bright student in Maseno

With a remarkable score of 399 marks in his KCPE, David Odhiambo Muga had earned a place at Maseno School. Unfortunately, financial constraints threatened his secondary education, as his parents were unable to afford the fees. Undeterred, Muga posted an appeal online.

When his case was brought to the attention of the Foundation, its leadership sought to help Muga achieve his dream of attending Maseno School and becoming a neurosurgeon.

“On behalf of the Eliud Owalo Foundation, I was this morning honoured to hand over a banker’s cheque of Ksh 98,654 to the Principal of Maseno School, Peter Owino as full settlement of Muga’s fees for Form 1,”

“The amount covers school fees, development fees, parental support, uniform, games kits, mattress, and more,” said Owalo

In addition, the Foundation donated Ksh. 50,000 as seed capital to enable Muga’s mother to start a business that will help secure the family finances.

The CS was accompanied by Maseno School Old Boys Emmanuel Ombaka, Dennis Osano Kute and Barack Kamire.

Muga was accompanied by his parents, Ruth Addah Agola, and Joseph Muga Owera; Chief Fred Omino, and Assistant Chief Agnes Otieno.

Also in attendance, was the Regional Director of Education, Mr Nelson Sifuna; the County Director of Education, Ms Rosemary Birenge; Chairman of the School’s Board, Dr. Olango Onudi; and the DCC Kisumu West, Mr Wanyonyi.

“Muga, an aspiring neurosurgeon, now has a chance at a brighter future,” said Owalo