Eliud Owalo’s appointment as ICT Cabinet Secretary is a game changer

The appointment of Eliud Owalo as the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Information, Communication& Technology, and Digital Economy is one of the notable appointments made by President William Ruto while naming his cabinet.

Owalo’s 21 years’ experience as the Lead Consultant in major consultancy assignments in both the Public and Private Sectors prepares him adequately for the huge task ahead in the ICT and Digital Economy sector which is a key pillar that will determine the future of Kenya.

The new cabinet secretary has a full tray waiting for him once Parliament vets and approves his appointment with key players in the ICT Sector keenly waiting to see how he will handle various issues and whether he will have to reverse some controversial decisions made by the previous regime.

Owalo is a strategic thinker and manager compared to outgoing ICT CS Joe Mucheru who is an IT expert plucked from Google to steer the ministry by former President Uhuru Kenyatta seven years ago with players in the industry most likely to compare the performance of the two in the next few years.

He has a responsibility of implementing promises that Dr. Ruto made to Kenyans during campaigns which include increasing and enhancing broadband connectivity across the country by the construction of 100,000km of fiber optic connectivity network to accelerate the development of Konza Technopolis.

Owalo will be required to oversee the Economic transformation of the rural economy through digitization by investing in the digital economy by rolling out 100,000km of fibre to counties, villages, schools, and over 24,000 businesses and homes expected to speed up innovation and entrepreneurship.

The New ICT Cabinet Secretary will be required to enhance government service delivery through digitization and automation of all government critical processes and make 80% of government services available online, something that he is required to do with urgency as he gets to the office.

Owalo will preside over the establishment of the Africa Regional ICT Hub and promote the development of Software for export besides the implementation of the Digital Master Plan which adheres to environmental agreements to which Kenya is a signatory.

The ICT Cabinet Secretary has the role of creating an enabling environment for creativity that appreciates the freedom of expression and protection of intellectual property rights besides having arts and culture infrastructure which includes theatres, music halls, and art galleries.

Owalo will be on the radar on how he tackles the controversial Computer Misuse Bill that has been faulted by many organizations and friends of the ICT industry and his input in the now suspended ICT Practitioners Bill is controversial since the input of the government has been seen so far.

The ICT Cabinet Secretary nominee holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Economics and Business Studies from Kenyatta University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree in Human Resources Management, from the University of Nairobi.

He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Strategic Management at the University of Nairobi and serves as a Fellow, of the Institute of Human Resource Management (FIHRM), he is also a member of the Professional Trainers’ Association of Kenya (PTAK).

Before his appointment, Owalo oversaw Eliud and Associates as a Managing Consultant, a position he has been for the last 21 years, the Cabinet Secretary nominee is also a former Director/Council Member of the Kenya School of Government (KSG).

Some of the roles that Owalo has played in the past that puts him in a good position to steer the ministry to greater heights include; Design of Strategic Plans, Balanced Scorecard Performance Management, Job Evaluation, Workload Analysis, and Work Re-design.

Owalo has also been involved in; Organizational design and development, Recruitment, Selection and Placement, Skills Audit/Training Needs Assessment, and Market Research/ Surveys in which he has undertaken activities in leading state and private agencies in the country.

With ICT expected to play a major role in the delivery of all Kenya Kwanza Alliance Manifesto to Kenyans having Eliud Owalo as the Cabinet Secretary to oversee this key ministry is most probably a wise decision made by President William Ruto

Gloria Orwoba is a Nominated Senator. Views expressed in this article are her own.

