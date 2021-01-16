Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center honours Governor Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has been selected as an Amujae Leader in the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Leadership.

Waiguru was selected alongside 14 other African women leaders for her dedication and involvement in governance and public service.

The Amujae Initiative is the EJS Center’s flagship program designed to boost women leaders and accelerate their leadership journeys.

Through the initiative, the EJS Center seeks to catapult female African leaders to greater heights by fanning their ambition and equipping them with the necessary tools and support to advance to the highest levels of public leadership.

Waiguru expressed her gratitude towards the EJS center even as she congratulated those selected alongside her. “I am extremely elated and greatly honored to receive the news of my selection as an Amujae Leader in the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Leadership.”

The Governor said, the selection from a long list of accomplished women leaders from across the continent, is both a great encouragement to her and a fomenting of hope in her quest for gender equality.

The announcement coincided with the fifteenth-year mark since H.E Ellen Johnson took oath of office as the first elected female president in Africa.

“The paltry number of women leaders to hold similar offices, and the fact that none has been popularly elected into office since, is a significant pointer that begs for deep reflection and shift in paradigms,” She said.

Waiguru however acknowledged that some progress has been made in moving the gender parity needle, but pointed out that much more needs to be done as far as election of women into political office in concerned, generally across Africa and more specifically in Kenya.

“This is my attraction to the Amujae programme; women pulling women upwards with the hope that this status quo will be changed,” She said.

She reiterated her commitment to passing on the knowledge and skills she will acquire to other women so that together they can secure more equal female representation.

“As I join this prestigious leadership cohort, I look forward to drawing from the programs network spanning former Heads of State, accomplished public servants, inaugural Amujae leaders as well as my fellow cohort members from across the continent,” She said.