Elly Barno Wins Maiden KAGC Title at NCBA Nandi Bears Open Shield

Home player Elly Barno clinched his first Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) title in style as he won the NCBA Nandi Bears Open Shield held at the Nandi Bears Golf Club.

69 players turned out for the three-day competition with their eyes fixed on the top prize but Barno made sure to capitalize on the home advantage.

The Nandi Bears golfer carded an impressive total score of 217, just one over par, to finish ahead of seasoned golfer Isaac Makokha from Kenya Railway Golf Club and John Kamais of Nakuru Golf Club.

Second-placed Makokha scored 219 (+3), two strokes more than Barno but two better than third-placed 2024 NCBA Nyanza Open ‘Hippo Pot’ Tournament winner Kamais who carded a total score of 221 (+5) at the 54-hole tournament.

Barno took an early lead in the opening round on Friday, playing three strokes less to finish the day top on the leaderboard with a score of 69 (-3).

In that opening round, he managed a birdie on the second hole, followed by a series of steady pars and two more birdies on holes 6 and 8 on the front nine. He crowned it all with two more birdies on the back nine at holes 15 and 16.

Despite facing challenges in Saturday’s second round, where he carded a 75 (+3), Barno maintained his composure in the final round, posting a solid 73 (+1) on Sunday to secure the title.

On the other hand, the trailblazing Makokha, one of the few deaf golfers on the circuit, recorded rounds of 75, 72, and 72 while Kamais hit 76, 70, and 75 across the three days.

The Nandi event follows the 2024 Malindi Open Vasco da Gama Cup which took place in September at the par-70 Malindi Golf Club where Michael Karanga successfully defended his title.

Up next on the calendar is the Diani Beach Masters this weekend at the Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort.