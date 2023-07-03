Elections Observation Group (ELOG) has raised concern over the fate of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) seven-member selection panel mandated to recruit the commission’s chairperson and commissioners.

ELOG says the current stand-off between the two political factions in the bi-partisan process has hampered the select panel from offering a road map of the new commissioners.

In a statement , ELOG Chairperson Anne said there is a need for an amendment to the IEBC Act to impose timelines between the advertisement of the vacant positions and submission of the successful names for appointments.

She added that the recruitment processes of IEBC should not be subjected to unnecessary political and partisan manoeuvres.

The sentiments come three months after president William Ruto constituted a seven-member selection through a gazette notice dated 27th April, 2023.

However, following a series of public demonstrations, the opposition led Azimio coalition party insisted that the re-constitution of the IEBC be suspended arguing that the process of picking the new commissioners would not be inclusive and could give the incumbency an upper hand in the 2027 electoral contest.