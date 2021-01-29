ELOG endorses BBI signature threshold, decries rising political tension

The Election Observation Group ELOG has validated the recent figures released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission indicating adequate support for the Building Bridges Initiative-sponsored referendum.

According to ELOG, the 1,140,845 signatures declared by the electoral agency reflects its tally of parallel authentication of data. As of January 19th,2021, the group says a total of 1,715,386 records had been digitized.

ELOG disclosed that these records were then subjected to further verification involving completeness and validity checks of the individual records, elimination of duplicate records, and finally matching the clean records with the register of voters.

When this process was completed, ELOG confirmed that it produced the figure that the IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati released on Tuesday and therefore fulfilled the requisite threshold.

“ELOG observes that based on this achievement, there was nothing wrong with the declaration by IEBC to initiate the next phase of the process since the constitutional requirement was met.” The network said in a statement on Friday.

The observers’ group further acknowledges that this position was reinforced by the decision of the polls agency to publish the list of processed records for confirmation by those who had signed the petition.

ELOG disclosed it had deployed daily stationary observers at the Bomas of Kenya to observe the verification process until its conclusion noting that they have so far not recorded anything to warrant suspicion in the process.

“They record all incidents and processes that may have a bearing on the exercise.” ELOG statement indicated

Rising tensions and political violence

The network is however expressing concern over what it termed as “rising political temperatures and intolerance” which it says has been occasioned by early election-related campaigns.

“The violence witnessed this week in Githurai during a BBI campaign is strikingly similar to an earlier one where two people were killed in Kenol, Thika during a political rally.” The group remarked

The group is calling on the police to conduct a probe into the incident and apprehend the culprits as this is threatening to get out of hand.

ELOG insists that early campaigns are illegal and therefore should be stopped forthwith.

“We would like the public to know that our election laws have clear provisions on when campaigns can be conducted either for the referendum issues or the General Elections next year.” The observers’ group said