Four Kenyans have made it to TikTok’s first-ever Visionary African Voices list aimed at celebrating the creative journey of African creators.

The Kenya nominees include Elsa Majimbo, Arap Uria, Mwangi Muthoni and Bolo Bespoke.

Speaking about the initiative TikTok said, “Visionary Voices Africa list, honours 15 phenomenal individuals who are at the forefront of industry-shifting innovation, viral trends elevating African music, transforming entertainment spaces, and cultural representation.

“These trailblazers are not only making waves on TikTok but also inspiring change and innovation beyond the platform.

“This July, and year-round, we’re celebrating African visionaries and amplifying the boundless impact of the African creator community.”

The four are among 15 chosen from three categories – creators, small-owned businesses, and industry disruptors.

Each category is meant to highlight individuals who are reimagining African culture in unique ways, using TikTok to educate, entertain and advocate for the African community.

What makes the four exceptional?

Creators

Elsa Majimbo – According to Tiktok, she stands out because of her satirical monologues which feature “potato chips, a laid-back mood, and tiny 1990s sunglasses”.

Elsa’s hilarious style shot her into global stardom. She now “works as a full-time content creator sharing entertaining story time videos and a fashionista adored by stars like Beyoncé.”

Arap Uria – “With 1.5 million followers and 5.6 million views, he is a sports content creator who combines a love for sports with creativity to entertain and educate. He’s your go-to influencer and content creator for all things sports.”

Small-Owned Businesses

Mwangi Muthoni – “the genius behind Dreadlocks Nairobi, has transformed his salon into Kenya’s hot spot for natural dreadlocks. With his flair for style and passion for locks, Mwangi makes sure every client leaves looking fabulous.”

Bolo Bespoke -As a fashion designer he uses TikTok to showcase his unique designs and the vivacious culture of his fashion house, Bespoke City.

“Having styled many Kenyan celebrities, such as Prince Indah, Bolo has become a TikTok sensation and a standout figure in the fashion scene.”