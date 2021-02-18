Elsa Majimbo made a name for herself during the beginning of quarantine in 2020

This year’s Young Hollywood issue is focused on the creators who kept us entertained. People at the front of the culture, pushing us to think, laugh, dance, and cry. The #TVYoungHollywood Class of 2021 has arrived. ? https://t.co/0jotYgd5cB — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) February 17, 2021

Internet famous Elsa Majimbo is on the cover of Teen Vogue for their young Hollywood issue. Explaining the issue Teen Vogue wrote, “This year’s Young Hollywood issue is focused on the creators who kept us entertained. People at the front of the culture, pushing us to think, laugh, dance, and cry. The #TVYoungHollywood Class of 2021 has arrived.”

Majimbo shares the spotlight with other internet famous teens such as Charli D’Amelio, Ziwe, Michael Le and Lil Yatchy.

Majimbo is not the first young Kenyan to grace the covers of Teen Vogue, in 2018, Model Halima Aden graced the cover sharing details about life at the Kakuma Refugee Camp.

You can read the full Vogue story here.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think