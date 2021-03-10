Fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri bagged the Sports award 

Elsa

Elsa Majimbo has won the Forbes Woman Africa award for “Entertainer of the year.” The award show took place during a two-day summit that coincided with International Women’s day.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Forbes Woman Africa unveiled eight influential women in Africa, among them was Kenya’s breakout global star Elsa Majimbo and Olympic athlete Hellen Obiri. Additionally, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf received a “Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Also Read  Call for applications: Wasanii Waomoke Fund

Thanking FWA for the award Elsa wrote, “Thank you so much @ForbesWomen for this award. I am over the moon.”

The virtual summit featured key guest speakers including Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw and the University of Cape Towns first Black woman vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR