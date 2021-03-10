Fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri bagged the Sports award

Elsa Majimbo has won the Forbes Woman Africa award for “Entertainer of the year.” The award show took place during a two-day summit that coincided with International Women’s day.

Forbes Woman Africa unveiled eight influential women in Africa, among them was Kenya’s breakout global star Elsa Majimbo and Olympic athlete Hellen Obiri. Additionally, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf received a “Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Thanking FWA for the award Elsa wrote, “Thank you so much @ForbesWomen for this award. I am over the moon.”

The virtual summit featured key guest speakers including Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw and the University of Cape Towns first Black woman vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

