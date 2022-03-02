Elsa Majimbo graces the cover of Harper’s Bazaar

Elsa continues to show us how multi-faceted she is.

During the past 18 months, the beautiful comedian Elsa has won numerous awards including the E! News , Youtube Streamy Award, Forbes Magazine Entertainer Award and GQ Magazine Entertainer of the Year Award. The versatile multi-talented artist has truly shown us that there are no limits to her. Now covering Harper’s Bazaar, miss Majimbo is being described as “a bright ray of sunshine in the midst of a pandemic“.

Sharing candidly with Harper’s Bazaar (Vietnam), the Kenyan artiste has expressed that wit isn’t just about joking around. “I’ve heard that in reality we are more easily receptive to a new idea when we are laughing.” She said. “With that in mind, I believe humor is really a powerful vehicle for promoting important ideas.”

In the beautiful imagery that accompanies the magazine article, Elsa is adorning the most regal and colourful outfits. Check her out: