Elsa Majimbo releases first episode of Bedtime with Elsa her new IG series

Elsa Majimbo keeps winning this year! The Instagram star is currently in the running to clinch an award for African Social Star from E! People’s Choice Award, she just recently concluded an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper where she talked about the future of her career and how it all started, she bagged a gig with Rihanna’s Cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and is now launching her own Instagram series dubbed Bedtime with Elsa.

Her first guest on her new show was Jorja Smith, which is a win. Jorja Smith is an English singer and songwriter who has collaborated with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy and Burna Boy. Her most popular song being “Be Honest” in collaboration with Burna Boy. 

She tweeted a snippet of her interview with Jorja on Twitter.

The full interview is currently available to watch on her IG TV page.

 

