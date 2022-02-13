Elsa Majimbo invited to the Super Bowl

The comedian received the invitation from Tiffany & Co.

If it wasn’t already obvious, Elsa Majimbo, a 2020 Instagram comedic sensation, has made it to the big leagues.

American luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. extended the invitation through a personalised note and gift. The note shared on social media by Majimbo read, “…We are excited to celebrate this year’s Superbowl LVI and the 55th consecutive year of Tiffany & Co. producing the Vince Lombardi trophy. We hope you enjoy your football and invite you to commemorate this year’s football with us.”

She also received a blue NFL Football branded Tiffany & Co. football. Tiffany & Co. created the Lombardi Trophy. The trophy was initially designed by Oscar Riedener, a former vice president at Tiffany & Co., who sketched the design on a napkin in 1966 during a meeting with then-NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

The 56th Super Bowl event is due to take place on February 13th and will air in Africa on the 14th on DSTV and its affiliate stations. The Super Bowl is an annual American championship game of the NFL and is played on the first Sunday of February since 2004.

This year’s event will feature some of the greatest names in Hip-Hop like Dr Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg for the half-time show.

Elsa shared her excitement for the event in her post in reply.