Elsa Majimbo makes cameo in Bas’ music video

The music video also makes use of Majimbo’s well-known comedy routine in its opening.

Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo makes an appearance in American rapper Bas’s new song “Admire Her” featuring Gunna.

Majimbo makes an appearance in the first 25-seconds of the song and utilises her recognisable routine to introduce the song. She also appears in several shots later throughout the video.

This is not the first celebrity appearance Majimbo has made since her debut in 2020 and subsequent international success. Majimbo was also a guest of luxury jewellery company Tiffany at this year’s Super Bowl and as Harper Bazaar’s cover girl for March.

Bas is an American rapper born to Sudanese parents and currently signed to J.Cole’s record label Dreamville. The music video is currently streaming on YouTube.