Elsa Majimbo is still winning in 2021. The E! People’s Choice award winner did a 7-minute feature for Netflix’s A Strong Black Lead’s social media account in which she played chess.

Majimbo rose to fame in 2020 when she unknowingly launched a global comedy career from home while in quarantine. Not only did her wit, sarcasm and humour appeal to the world at large, but it also landed her a lucrative sponsorship with Rihanna’s company Fenty and an interview with Anderson Cooper and Naomi Campbell. The star also started her own mini social media talk show and interviewed British musician Jorja Smith.

Although Elsa’s brand of comedy is not deemed funny in Kenya, it has not dimmed her star nor her rise on the global stage. In her latest feature with Netflix, she teaches us how to play chess while also revealing some of the obstacles she faced on her rise to fame.

Does this mean Elsa is on her way to getting her own show on Netflix? Only time will tell.

