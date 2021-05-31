“I’ve been bullied in Nairobi my whole life” – Elsa

Sadly, when Elsa began gaining popularity ad recognition a year ago, it was not among her fellow Kenyans but among South Africans. It is well known that Kenyans have been her biggest critiques and eventually bullies, causing the 19 year old to find a softer place elsewhere.

In a new interview with #ABtalks, the internet star and comedienne talks about the difficulties she has faced including racism, bullying, and criticism from her parents. #ABtalks is a podcast hosted by Anas Bukhash who talks with unique celebrity personalities from across the world. Chapter 66 of the podcast is all bout Elsa who reveals how she dropped out of schooling last year in the wake of her internet fame.

She talks about the colourism she has encountered throughout her childhood, but perhaps the most surprising thing that she reveals is that she may not be coming back to Kenya. This is due to the bullying she has endured throughout her life and especially last year. “It does hurt. It really hurts. Negativity has a way of overshadowing the good. It’s not the bullying that hurt me most, it was the pity. People asking whether I was okay or was about to hurt myself. I don’t want to pity myself because I want to be in a peaceful space.” She says. Elsa who is currently in Dubai says that after she leaves the UAE, she would rather hop from country to country than return to Nairobi. ” Nairobi is the worst option possible… If I have nowhere to go i’ll go back to South Africa. I have a home there.

Hopefully Majimbo’s negative experiences will make us reexamine how we treat each other because of our differences. Listen to the full podcast here.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think