Elsa’s new feat is a new publication.

In February, Elsa Majimbo teased a collaboration with Italian luxury fashion house Valentino. Now the 19 year old professional bragger has officially made her entry into high fashion and has spelled out what exactly the partnership is. It is Elsa’s first ever book called The Alphabet For Kids & Adults.

The Alphabet for Kids & Adults sees the world through a perspective that is profound and funny at the same time. More than just a book, it is a real-life story. The 19-year-old expands her imaginative world through the book. The book contains boldly rendered letters accompanied by two phrases: one for children, the other for adults. In this unique way, the comedian Miss Majimbo interprets the ABCs into her own words of wisdom full of humor, energy and honesty.

The book will not be available for sale, but will be produced in limited quantities and made available for friends of Maison Valentino and of Elsa Majimbo.

