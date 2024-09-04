Musician Elton John has shared that he is getting better after a severe eye infection left him partially blind.

Sharing the news, he said, “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.

I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

He continued to say that he has been recovering at home.

“I’ve been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home…feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.”

He officially retired from touring in 2023 but is still set to star in the upcoming Disney+ documentary titled “Elton John: Never Too Late” about his life.

The documentary will premiere on December 13.