Elungata declares renewed fight against drug peddlers in Coast region

Coast Regional Commissioner (RC) John Elungata has declared total war on drug peddlers sneaking illicit drugs into learning institutions around the region.

Speaking during Mombasa County Education Day at Tudor Day Secondary School, Elungata said the government will not relent on dealing with criminals and would put special focus on those peddling narcotic drugs to students.

He said a special anti-drugs police team is conducting an intelligence-led crackdown on traffickers, peddlers, and barons involved in the illicit trade.

“Parents and teachers should be on the watch out of peddlers sneaking drugs to learners,” he added.

The RC further stated that several suspects have been arrested and arraigned in courts including a suspected drug baron caught with cocaine worth Sh 30 million recently.

Elungata appealed to the judiciary to assist in the fight by imposing hefty fines and longer sentences to deter others from engaging in such dirty trade.

The RC said those arrested are mostly from notorious suburbs, especially in the Likoni sub-county, where area MP Mishi Mboko had appealed to the regional commissioner to assist in eradicating the vice.

Elungata reiterated that the government will not sit back and let the lives of innocent Kenyan children ruined by crooks and criminals involved in the illicit drug trade.

“We must eradicate the use of drugs. They can hire the best lawyers to defend them in court and make our law enforcement agencies appear fools, but the government will not give up in its efforts to deal with them,” he added.

The RC said the national government has also converted the National Youth Service (NYS) Miritini camp into a drug rehabilitation center to help addicts be treated and recover.

“We now have Miritini Rehab Center under the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA). Therefore, the government is using different approaches to address the drug challenges in our region,” he said.

He also directed schools to work closely with Nacada in identifying learners abusing drugs for treatment and rehabilitation.

Elungata, who was accompanied by the regional police commander, Manase Musyoka, also urged residents to share intelligence on drug activities directly with him.

“In improving the quality of education, let us look at who comes to school with drugs. If you fear the information will be leaked, come to my office on the 8th floor of the Uhuru na Kazi building and share it with me. I have always acted on the information, I get from our people,” he added

Elungata also cautioned politicians against tolerating youths who attend their political rallies while under the influence of drugs.

On education matters, the RC called for concerted efforts from parents, teachers, students, and all stakeholders towards improving performance among local schools.

“Our education standard is not impressive. In 2019, we had a mean score of 252 and in 2020, a mean score of 151. So, you can see we dropped by a large margin, so we have no time to relax,” he added.

The RC observed that the county has good resources including quality teachers and education officers the performance needs to reflect the same.

“In fact, this is the only county, where a PHD holder is the director of education. Can’t you reciprocate by improving the quality of results, so that, next time, when we meet here, there is a big difference,” he added

He called on the county education director to constitute a county education forum that will bring together different stakeholders to brainstorm and develop a Strengths, Weaknesses, opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) analysis and chart the way forward.

During the function, several schools, teachers, and students were awarded certificates and trophies with Shimo La Tewa High School, Mama Ngina Girls High School, and Al Farsy Girls secondary school, scooping mega rewards for exemplary 2020 KCSE performances, under public secondary schools’ category among others, while Nyali St. Kelvin, Chris Preparatory and The Sanctuary, were feted under private primary school category for posting over 300 mean scores in last year’s KCPE examinations.