Elungata lifts ban on night travel along Lamu-Garsen road

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata has given a green light to private transporters to be able to ply the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road at night due to improved security in the region.

The decision, however, only affects the non-PSV vehicles. The move comes a month after the national government lifted the nationwide curfew.

Speaking during a public baraza held in Witu on Thursday, Elungata noted that the government remains vigilant to curb all forms of threats, especially by insurgents.

Taking nothing to chance, Elungata said the night travel ban on PSV vehicles will remain in place for now.

“The national government is keen to ensure that normalcy returns to Lamu, with steps already underway to build two new security roads that will enhance our security agents’ response time to any insecurity incidents that could be reported,” he stated.

Since 2014, Public Service Vehicles owners and travelers on the Lamu-Garsen road have only been allowed to travel or operate by day and are escorted by security personnel.

To bolster the gains made, Elungata called on the public to report any terror-related activities that they may come across. He cited the continued threat of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) used on non-tarmacked roads especially within the Boni area.

“Residents need to aid security agents tackle the violent extremism which threatens areas such as Milimani, Baure and Barsuba from being fully opened up to the public due to the threat of IEDs in the Boni area,” the senior public administrator said.

He further called on chiefs to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities that they may note in the area.

“We have also noted that there has been a major influx of people from other regions which is causing a concern due to the high rate of land invasions that is taking place in Lamu presently,” he said.

At the same time, Elungata issued a notice to unscrupulous individuals who interfere with disrupting the national and county government efforts to tackle land management in Lamu County.

“The squatter problem is being tackled by both the national and county governments collaboratively, and both political and religious leaders have been at the forefront coming to my office to ask that land issues be resolved,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama who noted that there is cause for concern especially with the land invasion incidents affecting areas such as Witu-Nyongoro where land invaders have entered into people’s ranches and laid claim to land that does not belong to them.

“There is a need to ensure that the truth is spoken when it comes to land issues and land invaders are on notice because they are the source of conflict among communities that have co-existed peacefully for years,” Muthama said.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia on his part stated that the national government was set to provide cash transfer instead of food relief for vulnerable Lamu residents affected by the prevailing drought situation.

He also decried the poor uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine across the county and urged residents to take the free vaccines in a bid to stamp out the COVID-19 crisis.

Only 2 percent of Lamu’s population has so far been vaccinated against COVID-19.