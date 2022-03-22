Elungata unveils multi-sectoral committee on election preparedness

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata has unveiled a regional multi-sectoral co-ordination and collaboration forum on election preparedness.

Elungata says all political players must commit to peaceful elections in the forthcoming August 9th 2022 general election.

The RC said it’s critical that candidates seeking various electoral seats reaffirm their cmmitment to non-violence and a credible electoral process.

The regional administrator said the government will support peaceful, inclusive, participatory and credible elections through the engagement of relevant stakeholders.

Elungata called for peace, tolerance and civility in the run-up to the scheduled forthcoming polls noting that the election should never be a matter of ‘life and death’.

“It’s the high time Kenyans internalized that general elections are not the end of the world, we shall be having elections every five years and life will continue as usual” he said.

The senior administrator called on Kenyans from all walks of life to refrain from violence and incitement to violence and hate speech which if left unchecked could plunge the country into violence.

Elungata said arising from previous experiences the success of general polls largely depends on the state of preparedness by all key stakeholders in providing a conducive environment for the conduct of the elections.

He warned that security agencies are well prepared to deal with criminal groups that threaten the electoral process.

Elungata spoke to the press after launching the regional multi-sectoral coordination and collaboration forum on election preparedness at his boardroom in Uhuru na Kazi offices.

The committee brings together key stakeholders in the electoral process drawn from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Regional Security and Intelligence Committee members, County Government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), religious organizations, civil societies, business community, women and youth representatives.

He particularly appealed to the youth to desist from acts of lawlessness and demonstrate a sense of ‘patriotism and unity’ in the run-up to the high stake August 9 polls.

He said the youth should stand united against political incitement and violence which could harm people on the basis of their political affiliation.