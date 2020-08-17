Elusive Formula: Senators seek consensus over revenue sharing method

Senators are holding a special sitting in the House to debate the contentious revenue sharing among the counties.

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka on Friday gazetted the special convention of Senators which will be the ninth sitting to be held in a span of two months.

“Notice is given to all senators that pursuant to standing order 30 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders, on the request of the Senate Majority leader, with the support of the requisite number of senators, I have appointed Monday, August 17, 2020, as a day for a special sitting of the Senate,” the notice read in part.

Lusaka said the sitting will strictly be limited to the consideration of the third basis for the allocation of revenue to the counties.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“In accordance with standing order 30 (5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the business specified in this notice shall be the only business before the Senate during the special sitting, following which the Senate shall stand adjourned until September 8 at 2.30 pm, in accordance with the Senate calendar.”

The notice came amid intensified lobbying for numbers as the two rival camps in an attempt to win over more support ahead of the high stakes sitting.

For a record eighth time, the Senate failed to make a decision on the controversial third basis of sharing revenue among counties.

Lusaka abruptly interrupted the sitting of the House late in the evening as the senators came to an impasse over procedural issues, amid claims that there was already a pre-determined position that the State was pushing.

By this time the lawmakers were debating an amendment brought by Nominated Petronila Were, in which she is seeking the approval of the House to have the second generation formula retained to share out the Ksh 316.5 billion for the counties in this financial year.

Before the debate on Were’s proposal, the House had approved the proposal by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, which proposes that the formula should only apply to any allocations that are above Ksh 270 billion.

Linturi’s amendment, which is a further amendment to the one brought by Nairobi Johnson Sakaja, wants the counties to equally share Ksh 270 billion and the remaining Ksh 46.5 billion subjected to the formula developed by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

In his proposal, Sakaja wants the formula applied to allocations above Ksh 316.5 billion, which is the entire allocation to the 47 devolved units in this financial year, as the base.

He had wanted the counties to share the money in the same way they shared in the last financial year.

In the Linturi proposal, top gainers include Kiambu which increases marginally by Ksh 160 million, Nandi and Nakuru (Ksh 149 million), Uasin Gishu (Ksh 142 million), Nairobi (Ksh 120 Million), Trans Nzoia (Ksh 94 million), Kajiado (Ksh 87 million), West Pokot and Baringo (Ksh 83 million), and Kirinyaga (Ksh79 million), respectively.

Losers in the Linturi proposal are Mandera which will lose Ksh 245 million, Kwale (Ksh million), Wajir (Ksh 175 million), Marsabit (Ksh 156 million), Kilifi (Ksh 153 million), Mombasa (Ksh 135 million), Narok (Ksh 130 million), Makueni (Ksh 107 million), Nyamira (Ksh 97 million) and Tana River (Ksh million).

Lusaka while prematurely ending the debate said that the House needed to give an opportunity to all sides to be heard.