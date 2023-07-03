Elvis Muigua bags his second title in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series

Elvis Muigua of Kiambu Golf Club had a fantastic final round of 69 gross in the 2023 Goldfields Trophy to emerge the champion with an overall gross of +6. Muigua was tied second going into the final round with a score of +9 while the overnight leader Godfrey Nsubuga of Mehta Golf Club-Uganda had a 6 shot lead with a +3 score.

Muigua picked 6 birdies on the first 9 of the final round in holes, 1, 2, 5,6,7 and 8 and got pars on the remaining 3 holes. The second nine was not as glorious as the first. He dropped 4 shots on 4 holes but managed to birdie the last hole to finish the nine on +3 resulting in the final round score of 69 gross (-3). The win assured him an amount of Kshs 81,000.

Godfrey Nsubuga had a tough run in the final round producing a score of +9 and overally settled for the runner-up position together with Nandi Bear’s Club Elly Barno on +12.

The two got an amount of Kshs 40,500 each.

John Timbe of Nyali Golf & Country Club was a close fourth with a +14 score winning Kshs 24,200.

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman, Mr. Philip Ochola, lauded Elvis for the win and urged the club to strengthen its junior programs to ensure that players from the club and the region feature as champions for the series.

He also appreciated the sponsors-NCBA Bank and Fly Skyward Express, who gave their support and ensured the success of the tournament. The Chairman of the Club Dr. Catherine Aura appreciated KGU for the inclusion of the tournament in the KAGC Series and ensuring that Kakamega is featured on the national space.

Present also during the presentation was the Fly Skyward Commercial Manager, Mr. Kelvin Mwasi expressed the airlines continued support of golf and appreciated the tournament administrator and referee Mr. Bernard Mwaura for ensuring that the event was held to a global standard. He further informed the golfers of the airline’s presence in the town and the various destinations that the airline operates in including Mombasa, Nairobi, Malindi, Lamu, Ukunda, Eldoret, Lodwar and Kakamega.

Action next weekend is at Nyeri Golf Club for the Mt. Kenya Championship that starts on Friday, 6th July 2023.

KAGC Player Ranking and Points

1. KARANGA, Michael-Kiambu Golf Club- 670

2. LEJIRMA, John-Kenya Railway Golf Club- 429

3. MUIGUA, Elvis-Kiambu Golf Club- 304

4. MAARA, Dennis-Limuru Country Club- 238

5. OMOLLO, Ebill-Vetlab Sports Club- 224

6. NSUBUGA, Godfrey-Mehta Golf Club- 192

7. MULAMA, Sammy-Golf Park Golf Club- 179

8. BALALA, Adel-Vipingo Golf Resort- 136

9. RONO, Josphat-Golf Park Golf Club- 111

10. LEMINGANI, Raphael-Golf Park Golf Club- 92

KAGC Club Trophy Ranking and Points

1. Golf Park Golf Club- 504

2. Kiambu Golf Club- 468

3. Vetlab Sports Club- 416

4. Kenya Railways Golf Club- 186

5. Muthaiga Golf Club- 170