Embakasi Central wins inaugural Nairobi County street soccer extravaganza

Embakasi Central football team emerged the winners of this year’s five aside inaugural street soccer competition sponsored by Nairobi City County Governments’ Sports sector, Kamukunji finished runners up and Dagoretti finished third.

The event that took place outside City Hall way was Inspired by the contemporary artistic form of street football which was created in the mid 90’s on the squares of Amsterdam and Rotterdam, the aim being to promote social inclusion and personal change for participants by providing support and promoting participation, inclusiveness, commitment and support.

Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri who graced the event said the County of Nairobi is focused on solutions that fix the causes of homelessness domestic and family violence, social isolation, and drug and alcohol abuse.

“This program will use football as a catalyst for transforming lives and providing participants with a sense of purpose and belonging. Our youth have no choice but to reform and leave a dignified and sustainable way of life. Today we will reward both losers and the winners just to encourage them to change their ways. Each Sub-county team will get a token for participation,” said Muchiri

The County Executive Committee Member for Talent Skill Development and Care Mr. Brian Mulama Community noted that the Street Soccer Programme is not new though it was the First in Nairobi and in Kenya and that the County intends to use the power of sport to promote social inclusion and personal change for homeless, marginalized and disadvantaged in our society.

“Our theme this year “ Say no Drug Abuse” is intentional to help our youth stop the vice and reform we want to encourage our youth, it is possible to change and earn a decent and sustainable life in sports by monetizing it, this will help promote lives and create healthier communities across our 17 sub-counties. We intend to engage more teams and also include other activities in the Street Soccer program,” said Mulama

Chief Officer Oscar Igaida, said “Social benefits to the community In addition to the direct impact on individual participants, Street Soccer is a cost-effective social change programme. People who in many cases have given up on counseling and traditional support systems and services are helped in an efficient way. The person is put at the centre of the solution and the programme provides them with the support and tools necessary to make positive changes to their lives. This is our intention and our long-term dream in the sports sector,”

Present during the inaugural event were County Executive for Health and Wellness Dr. Nyalita, Boroughs Sub County Administration and Personnel Ibrahim Auma, County Chief Officers Tiras Njoroge Smart Nairobi, George Mutiso Social Services, Godfrey Akumali Market Trade and Cooperatives, Members of County Assembly and Nairobi liquor Board among others.