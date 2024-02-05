Embakasi Fire: Death toll hits six after three more die   

Three more people have succumbed after sustaining injuries during last week’s fire tragedy in Embakasi bringing the death toll to six.

Giving a status update on the incident, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura the other injured patients are still receiving medical care at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTRH) and the Kenyatta National Hospital.

In KUTRH, out of the 27 patients who were admitted at the facility, eight have been discharged and 19 currently under care, including 10 males, six females, and three minors.

At Kenyatta National Hospital, 27 individuals have been discharged; six in critical condition, suffering from severe burns, while 34 others continue to receive care in various wards.

Patients are undergoing a range of treatments, including wound care, dressing, pain control, and are in consultation with physiotherapists for rehabilitation.

“The next phase of treatment involving skin grafts are expected to begin tomorrow. The hospital has received essential trauma kits from the World Health Organization, aiding significantly in patient care,” he said.

The Government Spokesperson said the two hospitals are well equipped and ready to offer dialysis services to the patients due to the close correlation of the skin and the kidney as they support each other in disposing body wastes.