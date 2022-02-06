Several people were injured in a stampede Saturday night in a bursary issuance event in Embakasi West.

This came as the area Member of Parliament George Theuri through his social media, invited residents of his constituency promising to give bursaries on first come first serve basis.

The large turnout of people coupled with sudden rain stalled the event until the wee hours of the night when the Legislator appeared causing a sudden stampede.

Several people were injured and rushed to several hospitals within Umoja and Mama Lucy for treatment.

Kamukunji Sub-County Police Commander Francis Kamau said the incident went unreported saying the rumors of one person dying is not yet confirmed.