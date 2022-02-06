Several people in Embakasi injured in stampede

Bykna
Tags

Several people were injured in a stampede Saturday night in a bursary issuance event in Embakasi West.

This came as the area Member of Parliament George Theuri through his social media, invited residents of his constituency promising to give bursaries on first come first serve basis.

The large turnout of people coupled with sudden rain stalled the event until the wee hours of the night when the Legislator appeared causing a sudden stampede.

Several people were injured and rushed to several hospitals within Umoja and Mama Lucy for treatment.

Kamukunji Sub-County Police Commander Francis Kamau said the incident went unreported saying the rumors of one person dying is not yet confirmed.

  

Latest posts

Osoi says Kajiado has been poorly represented in the senate

Maxwell Wasike

State develops farmer´s handbook on miraa husbandry

Christine Muchira

Politicians oppose bill seeking to bar live streaming of election results

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More