Embassy of Israel in Kenya partners with Mama Doing Good to establish ‘Zion gardens’ in Machakos

Embassy of Israel in Kenya partners with Mama Doing Good to establish...

The Embassy of Israel in Kenya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mama Doing Good, the organisation that implements the programs of the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, towards the establishment of “Zion Gardens” in Machakos County.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed between MaMa Doing Good’s CEO, Dr. John Chumo, and Israel Ambassador to Kenya, Michael Lotem, is a testament to the strong bond between Kenya and Israel and the noble gesture of support that the Embassy of Israel has extended to MaMa Doing Good.

The “Zion Forest” will cover 15 hectares of land and consist of 5,000 indigenous trees that will be a symbol of hope, sustainability, and resilience. The Zion Forest will play a pivotal role in environmental restoration and preservation in Machakos County.

Through such strategic initiatives and partnerships, we aim to bolster biodiversity, enhance climate resilience, and stimulate socially and environmentally responsible enterprises and investments. This will contribute to ecological sustainability, poverty reduction, and economic development.

This partnership is in support of the President’s National Tree-Growing Restoration Campaign, which launched in December 2022 and is a visionary step towards a greener and more sustainable future for our beloved country.

The First Lady has committed to planting 500 million trees in support of the national tree-growing campaign, and the Zion Forest is a stitch in time towards the achievement of this objective.

The Zion Gardens draw inspiration from Israel’s remarkable experience in environmental restoration. Israel’s Yatir Forest, planted in the challenging Negev Desert in the 1960s, serves as a testament to the transformative power of afforestation.

The garden demonstrates that sustainable practices, community involvement, and adaptability can lead to the recovery of ecosystems, offering valuable ecological, economic, and social benefits.