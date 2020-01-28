Embattled Governor Waititu urges Senate to squash impeachment

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has urged the Senate to quash his impeachment by the Kiambu County Assembly.

In a preliminary objection to charges levelled against him, the embattled Governor termed his impeachment as non-procedural as the move by the MCAs had fallen short of constitutional requirements.

He was referring to his impeachment by the Assembly which voted for his removal from office, accusing him of engaging in corrupt dealings, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Waititu argued that he was wrongfully impeached and told Senate that only 57 members of the county assembly voted to have him removed from office, as opposed to the required two thirds by law.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Governor also wants the Senate to invalidate the impeachment on grounds of lack of sufficient evidence to warrant his removal from office.

Ndenderu Ward Representative Solomon Kinuthia who moved the impeachment motion in the County Assembly was at pains to prove that Governor Waititu had indeed committed impeachable offences.

The County Assembly told the Senate how Waititu attempted to defraud one Cecilia Njoki of parcels of land in Thika before an intervention by the Commission on Administrative Justice.

The County Assembly also alleges that Waititu awarded millions of shillings worth of tenders to his wife and daughters in total breach of the law.

Waititu who has already denied all charges levelled against him will take to the stand on Wednesday before the Senate puts his impeachment to a vote.

Waititu whose fate will be determined Wednesday was impeached by MCAs on 19th December over alleged gross misconduct and corruption.

He was ousted after 63 Members of the County Assembly voted in favour of his removal.

Twenty-eighty failed to turn up for the session and one voted against the impeachment motion.

Last year, Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u and their daughter, Monica Njeri were charged with the illegal procurement of Sh588 million tender.