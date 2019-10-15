Embattled Homa Bay County speaker returns to Assembly

Tension has gripped Homa Bay County Assembly after ousted Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo returned to office despite strong resistance from majority of MCAs and staff members.

Ms. Ayoo who was impeached on November 1, last year by over 40 MCAs announced that she was returning to continue discharging her duties.

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) ousted her following an impeachment motion that was tabled by Ruma/Kaksingri Ward MCA Osuri Omoro over alleged gross misconduct.

Ayoo maintained that she is the Speaker of the County Assembly of Homa-Bay after a court issued her with a staying order until the case is determined. She maintained that she will be in office until the next general election.

She claimed that the current acting speaker Evans Marieba is illegally in office and therefore had no powers to transact any business of the Assembly.

The embattled speaker said she will not relent in reclaiming her seat despite frustrations and opposition by a section of MCAs who impeached her.

However, the acting speaker Evans Marieba pleaded with Ayoo to maintain peace and avoid hiring goons to destroy Assembly property and rubbished claims by Ayoo that he was illegally in office.