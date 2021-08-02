Embattled Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua alleges police harassment

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua is protesting alleged police harassment, just a week after his release from police custody.

The legislator who is facing corruption charges says he cannot discharge his duties at the constituency because of constant interference and frustration by police.

Rigathi claims the officers are out to obstruct his official meetings citing an incident where he was blocked from accessing a secondary school in Mathira West to oversee an ongoing CDF project and later on Sunday he was denied entry into a church in the same area.

He wondered why this was happening yet he had not been convicted of any crime.

The embattled further claimed that there were attempts to have him arrested again last week.

“I am fully aware that all my movements are being monitored in an attempt to frustrate me and to make change me my political stand. But let those people doing it know that I am not going to change,” he said.

While blaming his tribulations on his staunch support for Deputy President William Ruto, the lawmaker stated his resolve to support Ruto’s presidential bid is cast in stone and cannot, therefore, change no matter what.

Rigathi was last week forced to cut short his address to traders at Karatina Market after anti-riot police stormed the meeting and lobbed teargas to disperse traders who milled around him eager to listen to his address.

However, police took action accusing the MP of blatantly flouting Covid-19 protocols a day after health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe warned politicians against holding political gatherings

In a rejoinder, County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara dismissed the harassment allegations as a mere cry by an attention seeker who has gone off-track.

The CC said that Rigathi, in a bid to court sympathy has been deliberately flouting Covid 19 regulations by trying to gather people for political reasons only to later whine when the police come in to enforce the law.

“We are not going to allow anybody Rigathi included to break the law so that we can remain in their good books.

We are always ready to act accordingly regardless of your status in society, “Kibaara said.

Gachagua who appeared before Milimani chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi last Monday after spending the weekend in police custody faced six counts of economic crimes, including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, money laundering, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

He secured his release after paying Ksh12 million bail granted by the anti-corruption court in the Sh7.4 billion graft case.

The lawmaker is said to have fraudulently received a sum of Sh7 billion through three different bank accounts in his name at Rafiki Micro-finance Bank. He received the property between 2013 and 2020 in Nairobi while knowing that it formed part of the proceeds of crimes.