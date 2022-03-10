Embattled Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi back in office

Kenya Kwanza Alliance has called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission and the Director 0f Criminal investigation to crack the whip on politicians propagating hate speech. Speaking while traversing Kilifi and Mombasa counties the alliance said the law should not be selective on any leader that utters political intolerance. The development comes as the pastoralists party United Democratic Movement endorsed Raila Odinga as their presidential candidate during their National delegates congress at the Bomas of Kenya. Ruth Wamboi reports.

  

