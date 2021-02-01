Embattled Zuma vows to skip state capture inquiry

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has said he will no longer appear before a commission investigating corruption during his presidency.

The inquiry, known as the Zondo Commission, was established to investigate the “state capture” scandal during Mr Zuma’s tenure as president.

The scandal revolves around allegations that the wealthy Gupta family, who are close friends of the former president, used their relationship to be unfairly awarded millions worth of dollars of government contracts.

It is also alleged that they were able to influence political decisions, including the naming of ministers.

The former president and the Gupta family deny any wrongdoing.

Mr Zuma has previously said that the inquiry is biased against him.

In a statement on Monday, the former president said he was “being singled out for different and special treatment by the judiciary and the legal system”.

“ I do not fear being arrested, I do not fear being convicted nor do I fear being incarcerated.”

“ I had never imagined that there would come a time when a democratic government in South Africa built on Constitutional values would behave exactly like the apartheid government in creating legal processes designed to target specific individuals in society.”

Accusations of graft dogged Mr Zuma’s presidency before he was forced to step down in February 2018.