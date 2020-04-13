Embrace alternative ways of lighting homes, Kenyans urged

Kenyans have been urged to explore alternative ways of lighting their homes and powering items that require electric energy during the COVID 19 crisis.

General Manager d.light solar solutions Kenya Alex Olum says there are are several options in terms of alternative energy sources among them solar energy which does not need any complex infrastructure but just relies on sunshine.

Olum says bills are likely to go high due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic, with Kenyans in the urban areas already complaining about serious utilities like water and electricity.

A majority of Kenyans have also been rendered jobless while others have been forced to take huge pay cuts due to COVID-19..

Olum says Kenyans are at a point where they will have to sacrifice their comfort to survive saying electricity could be one of them.

“All one needs is to get a solar panel installed and they would not have to bother about electricity bills as a necessary expenditure.” He said.

Olum explains that d.light is offering flexible opportunities for Kenyans to access solar power across the Country.

“We have outlets all around the Country and we have technicians who are available and within the restrictions and COVID-19 containment measures to help new customers by installing the panels for them.

Sales Director Paul Mumo, says they have taken strategic measures to ensure there is full time response for customers whenever they need it.

“Across the Country our offices and service centres are open to ensure we can attend to our customers but they can still get in touch with us through our social media pages and they will be assisted.” He said.

According to Olum, there are different packages offering various flexible payment options, ranging from as low as KSh35 per day.

“We have payment plans that will enable our customers to pay on a daily basis over a period of time which makes our service convenient to even the smallest income bracket family.”

He encouraged Kenyans to strictly adhere to the Governments directives on COVID 19 saying it will help stop the spread of the virus.