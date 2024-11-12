Embrace dialogue to resolve land disputes, Chief Justice urges Kenyans

Chief Justice Martha Koome says communities in Kenya should seek alternative methods for addressing the escalating land disputes.

Koome highlighted the significance of mediation as an effective conflict resolution tool, underscoring the roles of religious leaders and elders in facilitating peaceful settlements, in conjunction with the court’s mediation process.

The Chief Justice made these remarks during the official opening of the Kilgoris Environment and Land Court building, the solar installation project, and the court’s newly established annexed mediation registry.

She praised the important contributions of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and annex courts in providing solutions to local disputes, particularly those related to land.

Among those present at the event were Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu, area Member of Parliament Julius Sunkuli, Emurrua Dikirr MP Johanna Nge’no, Narok Deputy Governor Tamalinye Koech, and various judicial officials.

In her address, Koome expressed concern over the prolonged nature of many land cases, some of which have been unresolved for years.

The Chief Justice emphasised that if disputing parties could come together to resolve their differences through dialogue, it would save both time and resources.

Koome noted that many families have already depleted their financial resources in protracted court battles, funds that could have been used to support their communities.

She pointed out that the mediation process introduced in courts has already proven effective in restoring relationships and fostering harmony within families and communities.

Koome reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to dispensing justice impartially, free from interference, and ensuring that people have access to fair resolutions through both formal and alternative legal channels.

“Justice belongs to the people, and we will ensure they have access to it,” said the Chief Justice.

Area Governor Ole Ntutu commended the Judiciary for implementing the alternative justice system and the annexed mediation courts, noting that these initiatives would help address the region’s land challenges.

Ntutu also appealed to the judiciary to establish magistrates’ courts in all sub-counties to further ease access to justice, offering to donate land for the development of these courts.

Sunkuli and his Emurrua Dikirr counterpart Nge’no rejected any rumours of tension between the legislative and judicial arms of government.

Sunkuli pointed out that the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) has been instrumental in funding various community projects, including the construction of the buildings officially opened by the Chief Justice.

Nge’no suggested that the judiciary should consider public participation before making rulings, citing the recent court declaration that the NG-CDF kitty will cease operations in 2026.