Embrace humanity in the fight against COVID-19 says Muheria

The Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nyeri and Chairperson of the Interfaith Council Antony Muheria has urged Kenyans to look out for each other during the Corona Virus Pandemic.

In his statement on COVID-19 and the Spiritual battle, Muheria said spiritual values among human beings have depreciated with greed, ego, noise, and technology taking the lead.

He stated that people have become so focused on their own survival without caring for others.

“We focus on not getting infected with the virus, stigmatizing anyone with even a slight possibility of being sick. We wish the patients could be as far as possible from us and even make no effort to charitably reach out to them.”

Muheria said that COVID-19 has made life so fragile, and there is a need to rethink the value and meaning of life.

He condoned stigma by society towards those suffering from COVID-19 as well as the difficulties involved in accepting survivors back in the communities.

Muheria decried the rate at which the society has put all its hope in technology hence forgetting the need for one another in life.

“Our society has become too virtual, and yet immersed in materialism, so extreme in expressing emotions in texts and social buzz, and yet so shallow in friendship, empathy, and solidarity.”

The Archbishop encouraged Kenyans to grow resilience amidst the mass loss of jobs and closure of businesses due to the pandemic.

He cited reaching out and engaging each other on new ideas as some of the ways of coming up with survival tactics.

Muheria further urged Kenyans to help the needy who have been forgotten during this period. He said simple acts of compassion during a crisis define humanity.

“Care for the sick, volunteerism, common prayers for those in difficulty, making people accept and learn from vulnerability, and emphasis that there is a Sovereign God who is still in control of His creation is what society needs today,” he said.

