Embrace humility and align with aspirations of the people, DP tells leaders

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on political leaders to respect Kenyans, be humble and align with the aspirations of the people that elected them.

At the same time, the Deputy President asked the National Police Service and officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to demonstrate professionalism in their duties and keep off politics.

“The DCI should not to take the country backwards on harassment of political leaders. They must be professional and deal with crime in accordance with the law. Using the Constitution, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) and the Evidence Act, they will be more professional,” he stated.

Speaking at ACK St.Patrick’s Kayole Church, in Embakasi Central, Nairobi County, on Sunday Mr Gachagua said ‘Kenyans are supreme’ and they deserve to be listened to without discrimination and respected.

“Good leadership is listening to the people, getting their views and aspirations. I want to encourage leaders to, please, listen to the people and align with their aspirations. Also be truthful. Kenyans are intelligent and can no longer be cheated,” said the Deputy President. He was attending the consecration service of the newly built church.

“Let us embrace servant leadership and work for Kenyans. Let us be humble, stop undermining other people, exercise humility in leadership and listen to the people with empathy. Kenyans are the taxpayers and employers of their leaders,” added the DP.

He further called on Kenyans to interceed for President William Ruto as he steers the country forward.

“This is our country, let us continue praying for our President and our leaders for God to give them wisdom and grace in leadership. We should also empower each other and give others opportunity,” said Mr Gachagua.

He also addressed the public outside the church, where he highlighted Government’s development plan such as the Kazi Mtaani Programme, an initiative designed to cushion the unemployed youth.

Mr Gachagua added that the Government will address the plight of property owners whose houses were demolished.

The leaders and the Clergy present at the Church service lauded the Deputy President over his leadership and reforms in agriculture sector, defending the vulnerable people and the fight against illicit brews and drugs.

Led by Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu and Gatanga MP Edward Muriu, the leaders also lashed out at their colleagues whose they accused of undermining others.

“I have decided to walk with the Deputy President and support him until he retires. I realized he is being fought by some leaders because of fighting for the interests of the people at the grassroots, small and medium enterprenuers, farmers like Avocado growers, coffee, tea, dairy sub-sectors stakeholders. He defends their rights and is passionate about their issues,” said Senator Nyutu.

“We will support the DP as he unites the people despite being accused of tribalism. Unity is the foundation of the nation’s stability. People must be united at family level, clan, division, county and eventually as a nation,” added the senator.

MP Muriu said, “The Deputy President has been put on trial and his crime is uniting the Mt Kenya people so that they can be able to lobby for development in their areas. If the DP is guilty, we are also guilty. He has united the people of Mt Kenya region so that they can push their agenda and development plan”.

There are leaders fighting the DP. Article 148 of the Constitution says the President and the Deputy President are elected on one ticket. They are Siamese twins, can’t be separated. You can’t disparage the Deputy President and claim you support the President. That is a fallacy,” said MP Muriu.

Rt.Rev. Dr. Reuben Katite, Bishop Malindi ACK Diocese, commended the Deputy President over his “honesty leadership and speaking the truth on Governance”.

“I commend our Deputy President because of his courage and boldness. He speaks the truth, I love your courage and boldness. He stands with the truth. I want to encourage you to soldier on and defending the poor and the vulnerable,” the Bishop urged the DP.

Other leaders present included the host MP Benjamin Gathiru Mejja Donk (Embakasi Central), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Kamande Mwafrika (Roysambu), Mary Wamaua (Maragua), former Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru and a host of Nairobi MCAs.