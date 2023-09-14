Embrace peaceful coexistence, Kindiki urges Lamu communities

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki is appealing to communities living in Lamu County to embrace peaceful coexistence and resist any attempts to sow seeds of animosity among them.

The CS who was in Lamu to address a raft of security matters after a spate of terror attacks in the county said that cultural and religious diversity is a potent source of collective potential as a nation.

Kindiki however gave a stern warning to some elected and community leaders who are on the government’s radar on suspicion of incitement to violence under the guise of venting their concerns over historical grievances.

“The hammer of law will thud on anyone found culpable, regardless of their social class or political orientation,” he said.

While in the area, Kindiki officially opened Lamu East Sub-County Headquarters and held a briefing session with the Coast Regional, Lamu County, and Lamu East Sub-County Security and Intelligence Committees.

The visit comes days after several Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldiers on patrol were injured after running over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

KDF immediately condemned the criminal activities that have been disrupting movement and sabotage of socio-economic stability in Lamu County.

Security agencies have called upon residents to share information with relevant security agencies on any suspicious persons and any criminal activity in efforts to improve security in the region.

Tourism stakeholders have also decried the attacks expressing concerns that they may impact negatively the tourism sector.