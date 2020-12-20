Embrace professionalism in management of football says George Achar

USA-based Kenyan football coach George Achar has urged local football administrators to embrace professionalism while discharging their mandate in a bid to enhance growth and development of local soccer.

Recently a standoff has been witnessed between Football Kenya Federation(FKF), and a host of clubs over management and sponsorship of the top tier league and, Achar has appealed to both parties to sit down and sort out the issues at hand in order to allow the players enjoy the game.

“We lack professional leadership, we have leaders who don’t have the passion for the game, they claim they do but the actions show otherwise, we have very many talented players but lack of leadership and good guidance is making most of them not to realize their potential. The attitude of leading like a boss/ruler won’t take our football anywhere. FKF should listen to the stakeholders, teams and work with them instead of working over them, and they also need to hire professionals to run critical departments “Achar stated.

Achar, who runs the Sophie George Foundation through conducting clinics for aspiring footballers in various parts of the Country revealed this year they did not do much due to Covid-19 pandemic but hoped that going forward when normalcy prevail, they would resume with their initiative of talent development especially from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We have been slowed down this year by the pandemic as we were to be in Ruiru, and a follow up in Nakuru which did not happen. We have nurtured stars including former Harambee Stars captain Robert Mambo and Hussein Mohammed from Ulinzi Stars and, instilled a sense of confidence in the youth in that they feel that even though things look bleak, there is hope that one can make it through hard work” he affirmed.

In 2019 FKF established National Center of Excellence comprising of players who are part of the National U15 football team.

They were to undertake a homeschooling program in Thome, Nairobi besides their normal training routine sessions at the Wadi Degla Club in Runda.

However, Achar says the federation needs to put in extra efforts to actualize the ambitious plan of providing proper and genuine feeder system to the senior national teams.

“This is unrealistic way of building a national team, there is no way the boys at the centre are the best talents in Kenya, we need to apply standard global practice because world over the youth centres are built in most parts of the country, compete amongst themselves all year round, and pick the best from there” he asserted.

Achar is currently based in the US with his immediate family where he coaches U16 LaMexicana team in Dallas and engages in private business.

He turned out as a goalkeeper for Lake Warriors FC and FC Ramogi in the Kenyan league in the 80s before relocating to the US where he also turned out for FC Dallas.

