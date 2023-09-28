Embracing the New KCSE Grading Structure: A Step Toward Inclusivity and Success

In the ever-evolving landscape of education, change is not only inevitable but often necessary to adapt to the needs and aspirations of students.

The recent shift in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) grading structure, spearheaded by education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has sparked a much-needed debate on the role of compulsory subjects and the true essence of education.

From the onset, I stand in full support of the new grading structure, which, by embracing a more inclusive approach, strives to increase the number of students qualifying for university and diploma education.

Under the previous formula, students were required to undertake a rigid set of subjects, including five compulsory subjects, one humanity, and a technical subject.

While this system had its merits, it also presented significant challenges for students whose interests and talents lay outside the realm of these mandatory courses.

The new formula, which mandates only two compulsory subjects—Mathematics and one best-performed language—marks a paradigm shift towards a more flexible and inclusive educational approach.

One of the most commendable aspects of the new grading system is the elimination of the requirement to study two languages. Language proficiency is undoubtedly important for communication, but it should not be the sole determinant of a student’s academic success or prospects. Forcing students to excel in two languages as a measure of their intelligence is an outdated approach. Instead, the new formula recognizes that language proficiency can be nurtured over time and should not be a barrier preventing students from pursuing their desired career paths.

Furthermore, the decision to make science subjects optional is a progressive move. While the study of science is undoubtedly crucial for those inclined towards scientific fields, it should not be imposed on every student. Many young minds are passionate about other areas of study, such as arts, social sciences, or vocational skills. The previous system’s insistence on compulsory science subjects often left students struggling and discouraged, ultimately limiting their opportunities for higher education.

The new grading structure acknowledges that each student has unique strengths, interests, and aspirations. It allows students to focus on subjects that resonate with their career goals, rather than forcing them into predefined molds.

By reducing the burden of compulsory subjects and providing more freedom of choice, this grading structure empowers students to explore their full potential and excel in areas they are genuinely passionate about.

One of the primary goals of this new grading structure is to increase the number of students who qualify for university and diploma programs. By removing the rigid constraints of the old system, it opens avenues for students from diverse backgrounds and interests to pursue higher education. This inclusivity not only benefits individual students but also contributes to the overall growth and development of our nation.

The new KCSE grading structure is a commendable step forward in the evolution of Kenyan education. It aligns with the principles of inclusivity and flexibility, recognizing that intelligence and potential come in various forms. By abolishing the requirement for two languages and making science subjects optional, this structure paves the way for a brighter future for the country’s students.