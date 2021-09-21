Embu County Gov’t on the spot over failure to complete dispensary

The County Government of Embu is on the spot over failure to complete construction of Kiangungi Dispensary in Kieni North Ward, Runyenjes Constituency despite funds being allocated by the project by the County Assembly.

The construction of the health facility was agreed upon in 2017 through public participation between the locals and the County Government upon which the assembly allocated Ksh 2 million for its commencement.

Four years down the line, the dispensary is still not operational despite the assembly allocating it funds every financial year.

This delay has occasioned locals, especially the elderly untold suffering as they are forced to travel long distances in search of healthcare and the much needed Covid-19 vaccination.

Locals have now pointed an accusing finger at the devolved unit for turning a blind eye on their plight and want the operationalization of the facility to be fast tracked to end their agony.

“People are dying here daily over ailments that can be easily managed if only we had a health facility nearby,” complained Mzee Gabriel Nyaga.

He said their only alternative is to travel to Chuka or Runyenjes Town which comes with a cost implication that many are not able to meet as a result of their meager means.

Nyaga continued that many of them, especially those advanced in age have not been able to get the Covid-19 jab as a result of travel logistics challenges.

“Today I travelled all the way to Runyenjes Town in company of my wife in search of the jab but we were turned away as stocks had been depleted,” Mzee Nyaga said.

Another resident, Susan Nyaga, said it has been a challenge for mothers to follow-up on the vaccination schedule of young children and many end-up skipping some as a result of travel challenges.

She continued that expectant women haven’t been spared either as they are forced to deliver at home as they can’t make it to the hospital on time when labor pains set in.

“The area doesn’t have even an ambulance to respond to cases of emergencies leading to unnecessary loss of lives,” the resident said.

Human rights defender, Alfred Muriuki, from Embu County Oversight Network, said it was shameful that there was not much to show on the ground with regard to construction of the facility despite huge sums of money being allocated towards the project.

However, area Member of County Assembly (MCA) Patrick Njeru assured locals the facility will be completed early next year, adding that the assembly had this financial year allocated an additional Ksh 2.1 million towards its completion.

He said much of the work had been done with the remaining bit being installation of electricity, floor tiles and painting that the allocated funds will take care of to ensure it is up and running by February next year.