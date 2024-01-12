Embu doctors suspend strike to pave way for negotiations

Embu County doctors have suspended their strike and agreed to return to work to pave way for negotiations with the County Government to address their grievances.

The development came after a meeting with the County Government, Wednesday, where the parties agreed to form a bipartisan technical committee, with a view to resolve the issues that prompted them to take the industrial action Tuesday.

Some of the issues the doctors resolved include non-remittance of statutory deductions, stagnation and denial of study leave.

The Committee is set to hold the first meeting, today, and give a report in five days’ time, that will among other issues come-up with recommendations for terms of employment of doctors in future.

In a joint press briefing that brought together county officials led by Governor Cecily Mbarire and the leadership of Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist Union (KMPDU) Upper Eastern under their Chairman Dr. Denis Mugambi , the doctors agreed to return to work this morning to give room for negotiations.

The parties also agreed to effect some changes immediately, including promotion of six senior doctors above 55 years, as well as those due for common cadre promotions that have no much budgetary implications.

The County Government also agreed to address the severe shortage of doctors by availing funds to replace those who have exited through retirement, natural attrition or in search of greener pastures.

Another deal arrived at, was the absorption of the nine contracted doctors on permanent and pensionable terms, using the funds which were being paid to doctors who have retired for the last one year.

The devolved unit also agreed to remit third party deductions on time and also clear all the pending remittances amounting to Sh. 278 million in the next budget cycle.

Governor Mbarire said no doctor will be victimized for taking part in the strike.

Dr. Dennis Mugambi, who is the KMPDU Branch Chairman in Upper Eastern, called on all the doctors to report back to work, as they continue engaging the employer on how to improve their working conditions.

“We have decided to suspend the strike and I ask the doctors to go back to work as we continue engaging,” said Mugambi.