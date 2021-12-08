Embu Film, Medicine Man, goes Global

The high paced drama set in Embu village of Ugweri, will have you intrigued by family rivalry till the fiery end.

Immediately after its Premiere at Cinema in Nairobi, Kenya’s first Feature set in Embu, and in the Kiembu language (with English subtitles), has already been made Available in another 194 Countries & Territories via MyMovies.Africa™, as a 48-hour Rental or #OwnForLife purchase.

“Medicine Man is about a lone Doctor overcoming the odds to redeem the Community he so loves, that is deeply shackled by Witchcraft and enslaved by the power of a Warlock”, says Executive Producer – Betty Kathungu-Furet, of Furet Films. “I’m so thrilled to produce a Film in my Mother-tongue!”

Produced with the support of Kenya Film Commission’s 2020 Film Empowerment Programme, the high paced Drama – set in the Embu village of Ugweri, will have you intrigued by family rivalry, til the fiery end.

To formally Premiere MEDICINE MAN online globally, MyMovies.Africa™ is Hosting a Watch Party via ZOOM this Sunday 12th December 2021, for their 4th Edition of #TheGreatNightIn.