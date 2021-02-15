Embu KUPPET branch gets a new chairperson

Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (KUPPET) Embu branch Chairperson Francis Njeru lost his seat to Fred Okwacho in hotly contested branch elections.

KUPPET had in January released its election calendar for all its branches.

There were ten elective seats per branch with the elective seats being, Branch Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson, Executive Secretary, Vice Executive Secretary, Treasurer, Assistant Treasurer, Organizing Secretary, Secretary Secondary, Secretary Tertiary, Gender Secretary and three nomination slots.

During the elections which were held Saturday, Fred Okwacho clinched the Chairperson’s seat with 662 votes against the outgoing Chairperson Francis Njeru who garnered 626 votes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Okwacho who is a teacher at Kangaru School will now serve for a term of five years.

Speaking to KBC after the elections, Okwacho thanked the teachers for their support and indicated his will to fulfill his campaign promises.

He outlined his main agenda for his first term which included advocating for a conducive social environment for teachers in all schools and the scrapping of the performance contracts for school principals among others.

On the performance contracts he noted that it did not add any value to teachers rather than waste the teacher-learner period.

“We feel that teachers have been reduced to clerical officers instead of focusing on matters that build the children,” said the new Chairperson.

He also emphasized for a better medical cover for teachers saying the current one did not provide for better medical services and medical facilities.

“We are under two medical covers, AON and NHIF. We want to be granted access to better facilities. We feel that we should not be under two medical schemes,” said Fred Okwacho.

On the recent incidents of arson in schools, assault and animosity towards teachers witnessed recently, Okwacho called on the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to protect them by providing a risk allowance to teachers.

“Teaching has become risky for us now. We have students assaulting teachers and we have no one to protect us. The TSC needs to provide a risk allowance,” he said.