Embu leaders endorse Governor Mutua for President in 2022 elections

A section of leaders from Embu County have endorsed Machakos Governor and Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Dr Alfred Mutua for President in 2022 General Elections.

The Embu members of County Assembly drawn from Maendeleo Chap Chap party after holding discussions with Governor Mutua Tuesday said their decision to rally behind my presidential candidacy was based upon his success in implementing development projects in Machakos county.

“I am grateful to leaders of Embu County for endorsing my aspiration to run for Kenya’s president in 2022 to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Governor Mutua.

The Embu MCAs said that the Machakos Governor was the most qualified person to help create jobs for young people and secure income opportunities for all men and women.

While appreciating the developments done by my MCAs in Embu County, Mutua appreciated their endorsement and support as well as that of other leaders from various parts of the country who have also urged me not to back down.

“They are people who literally believe in our spirit for speedy delivery of life-changing projects to wananchi. Our party receives incredible support across all directions of the political aisle and has done great to better people’s lives wherever we are represented,” he said.

“I am proud of the work by honourable members Masters Muriuki, Elizabeth Kibai, Jane Muthoni, Newton Karis and Benard Nyanga. It is because of their good leadership and the support of Embu people that I am so motivated to receive their endorsement in the 2022 presidential race,” he added.