Embu leaders warn of economic collapse if protests continue

A section of leaders from Embu County has called for an immediate cessation of anti-government protests to prevent the country from descending into a full-blown civil war.

They expressed concern that what began as genuine and peaceful protests by young people demanding good governance had devolved into chaos and anarchy, resulting in loss of lives and destruction of property.

Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti and Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku pointed out that the protests had been infiltrated by goons who were engaging in wanton looting and destruction of property.

They emphasized that the current events indicated that criminal elements had hijacked the legitimate call for good and accountable leadership by the Gen Z.

Kivuti warned that the ongoing situation threatened the political and economic stability of the country, and if it escalated further, the state could face imminent collapse.

Speaking during the 25th Anniversary of St. Jude ACK Gitii Secondary School in Mbeere North Constituency, Kivuti stressed the importance of preventing the country from descending into a civil war.

“We cannot afford to lose Kenya. Five countries in Africa have experienced similar riots, and some, like Sudan, have ended up collapsing,” he said.

He acknowledged that the Gen Z call for reform was valid and that the government should listen to their demands.

However, he also emphasized the need to address the actions of individuals taking advantage of the situation to commit criminal acts.

MP Ruku condemned the looting and destruction of property witnessed during the ongoing protests, stating that the government must decisively deal with the perpetrators.

“What we have recently witnessed in various parts of the country are not peaceful demonstrations, picketing, or presentation of petitions to authorities, but acts of lawlessness,” the MP said.

He added, “We cannot create a culture of destroying property and lives in the name of demonstrations. That is not what our constitution endorses.”